Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 188.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,638.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 23.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Trade Desk by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,058. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.11, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

