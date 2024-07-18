Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,760 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.61. 64,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

