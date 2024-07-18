Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. 667,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

