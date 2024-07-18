Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,321 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 284.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Corning by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

GLW stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,667. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

