Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. 2,087,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

