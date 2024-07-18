Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 285.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.