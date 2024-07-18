Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WCC traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.71. The stock had a trading volume of 831,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,066. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.