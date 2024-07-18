Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,962. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

