Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $581,503,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,204,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

CCI traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,553. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

