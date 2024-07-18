Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,569 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,068,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. 3,906,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,935. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

