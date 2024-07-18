Morgan Stanley Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $210.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.33.

NYSE INSP opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $328.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after buying an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after buying an additional 197,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

