Morgan Stanley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $26.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CNK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 3,506,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,603. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.