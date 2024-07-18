Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $64.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

