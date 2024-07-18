Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $101,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

MOH stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,735. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.53 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

