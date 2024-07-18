Mizuho Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $178.92 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,096 shares of company stock worth $48,729,075. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

