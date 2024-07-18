Mizuho Downgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to Neutral

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -382.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.