Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $120,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,808. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

