Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Up 6.9%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 5,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,891% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Mitie Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.