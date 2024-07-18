Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Down 19.6%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) fell 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 23,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 8,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Mitesco Stock Down 19.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Mitesco Company Profile
Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitesco
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.