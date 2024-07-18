Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Down 19.6%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) fell 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 23,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 8,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Mitesco Stock Down 19.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Mitesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.