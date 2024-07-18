Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 2%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 193,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 197,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVO

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $393,595.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,533,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,655,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $349,581.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,466,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,778,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $393,595.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,655,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,345. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.