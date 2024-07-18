Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 633,565 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $150,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,941,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,346,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,925,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

