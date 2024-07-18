MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.