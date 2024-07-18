Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Masco worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. 720,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

