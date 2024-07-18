Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.42 and last traded at $67.64. 2,956,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,668,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

