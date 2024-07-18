MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

