Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 15,000 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 400,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

