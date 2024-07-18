Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 91,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GATE remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.