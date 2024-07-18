ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 317.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

