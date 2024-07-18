Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

