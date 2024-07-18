Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 9,312,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,085,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

