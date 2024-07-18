LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.12

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 64152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 153.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.