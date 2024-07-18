LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.12

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 64152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

LTC Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 153.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

