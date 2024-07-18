LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.12

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 64152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
LTC Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
