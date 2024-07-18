Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LGN stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

