Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Lisk has a market cap of $144.49 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

