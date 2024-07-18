LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

