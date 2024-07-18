Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at TD Cowen

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.22.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,137,000 after acquiring an additional 140,904 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

