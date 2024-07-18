Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $45.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $8,321,128. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 1,165.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.