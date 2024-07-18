Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 665,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

