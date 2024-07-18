Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $215.87. 525,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

