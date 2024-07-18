Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $10.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,142. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.