Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $752,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 511,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,557. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.