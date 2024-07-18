Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.89. 602,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,195. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

