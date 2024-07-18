Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -94.79%.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

