Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Receives $77.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Knife River by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 4,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 245,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. Knife River has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

