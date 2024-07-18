Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.23 ($5.68) and last traded at €5.24 ($5.70), with a volume of 65702 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.27 ($5.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.92 and a 200-day moving average of €6.42.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

