Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 42,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 23,383,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,757,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

