Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 41,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,696. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

