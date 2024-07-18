KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 0.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. 2,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Get KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.