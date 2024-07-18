Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,852. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.74. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

