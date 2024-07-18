Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
