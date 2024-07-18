JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,200 ($54.47) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.73) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Croda International

CRDA stock opened at GBX 4,039 ($52.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 3,849 ($49.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,032 ($78.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,313.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,607.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,310.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($59.01), for a total value of £100,100 ($129,814.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10 shares of company stock worth $43,653. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.